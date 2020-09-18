Gov. DeWine requests for the U.S. Space Command Headquarters to be in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine sent a letter to President Trump Thursday encouraging the president to establish the U.S. Space Command headquarters in the Dayton, Ohio region, according to a press release.

In the letter, Governor DeWine highlighted the state’s history in aviation, and benefits with the Air Force Research Laboratory, the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, the Air Force Institute of Technology and the Air Force Materiel Command being in the region.

In the letter, Governor DeWine wrote, “Ohio possesses a strong track record in populating science-rich jobs with a superior workforce. I also recommend that Secretary Esper strongly consider the consolidation of space intelligence activities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the establishment of the Space Development Agency’s mission in Ohio, thereby taking advantage of our Air Force research, intelligence and acquisition expertise, and our NASA Glenn facilities in Cleveland and Plum Brook.”

