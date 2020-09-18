Gov. Northam casts vote on first day of early voting in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has cast his vote on the first day of the state’s 45-day early voting period.

The Governor signed legislation this year removing a previous provision that required absentee voters to provide a reason for voting early, so any Virginia voter may vote early without providing a specific reason.

Governor Northam casting his ballot in Richmond today @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/ZnAFUHPJ6V — Emily Harrison (@HarrisonNBC12) September 18, 2020

“Virginians can be confident their vote is secure and will be counted,” Governor Northam said. “While the pandemic has made this an unprecedented election year, Virginia voters have several safe and easy ways to exercise their constitutional right to vote. Voting is an essential part of our democracy, and I encourage every Virginia voter to know their options and make a plan for safely casting their ballot.”

What you need to know ahead of November's election

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a higher number of Virginians are expected to vote by mail in the 2020 election.

The Virginia Department of Elections also launched a new absentee mail-in ballot tracker to allow voters to follow their ballots before receiving them, and after they’re sent back to the registrar.

This is the first year that all Virginia mail-in ballots will have a barcode on the envelope, which will allow it to be tracked.

Virginians have several options for safely casting their ballots for the November General Election.

