Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

By Ted Fioraliso
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The red ribbon may have been a little soggy, but the cut of Sen. Pat Roberts' (R-Kan.) scissors signified the end of a decades-long bipartisan accomplishment.

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial in Washington, D.C. was dedicated Thursday night. The project was first approved 21 years go.

“For me, as a small-town Kansas boy, I never dreamed, never dreamed I would dedicate a memorial to Kansas' favorite son," said Roberts during the keynote address.

Roberts described the different features of the memorial. On one side, visitors will find a statue of Eisenhower as president in the oval office. On the other side, there is a statue of Eisenhower as Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force. Across the length of the memorial, sprawls a poignant, hand-drawn tapestry of the Normandy coastline -- the site of the D-Day invasion.

Also at the ceremony, Eisenhower’s grandson, David, told family stories.

“Not once did I doubt his greatness, knowing his extraordinary mind and spirit," recalled Eisenhower.

Former Sen. Bob Dole appeared on video and received a warm applause for his message.

“I’m really proud to call General Eisenhower, President Eisenhower, Major Eisenhower, whatever — my hero," said Dole.

At the end of the ceremony, Roberts turned over the keys of the memorial to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt -- officially making it the 420th unit of National Parks Service.

Eisenhower joins an exclusive club. Just six other U.S. presidents have had memorials erected in their honor in on our nation’s capital.

For more information about the memorial, click here.

Supervisor of Videography Timothy Knapp contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

