Rockingham County church offers free WiFi to students

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Church of Solsburg in Elkton is working to give students a stronger connection to the Internet.

The Rockingham County church upgraded its broadband connection and is working to set up a socially distanced workspace in the building’s basement.

Beginning Sept. 21 from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. older elementary, middle and high school students can use the space.

Those who show up must bring their own devices and lunches. Volunteers will supervise, but not tutor children.

Pastor David Burrell said he heard some students were struggling to log on, so they wanted to help.

“We saw what we could do and what we needed to do," Burrell said. "We’ve got enough space. This will normally sit 350 people, so with social distancing, we can scatter folks out and let them have a space, probably just a table all to themselves.”

Burrell said masks are required when students are entering and walking around the facilities but can be removed once they’re seated at their individual workspace.

To save space for students, Burrell said the parents of all students do not need to be present, but if a student needs help with their school work, a parent can supervise.

He said the upgraded broadband is strong, and students should be able to access it from the parking lot, as well.

