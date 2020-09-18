Route 11 bridge in Rockingham County opens during construction

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — At the end of last week, the commute for some in Rockingham County may have gotten quicker after a more than 50-year-old bridge was replaced on Route 11.

Construction work near exit 257 on Interstate 81 started back in July of 2019. Part of the project was to build a new bridge adjacent to the old structure over I-81.

“There’s nothing unsafe about the old bridge on Route 11 going over the interstate," Ken Slack, spokesperson for VDOT, said. "But there does come a time when as bridges age you’re spending more and more time, more and more money.”

Slack said this is a part of VDOT’s initiative to replace many of the structures that were built when the interstate was first made.

Although traffic can now cross over the interstate, there is still more work to be done.

Because of the new bridge placement, Routes 11 and 259 will have to be realigned at the Exit 257 interchange, and a new signal installed for traffic flow at the intersection.

Crews will also begin to deconstruct the old bridge at the end of the month.

“One of the next steps is going to remove that old bridge," Slack said. "So they’re now side by side so folks who are over that new bridge over the interstate will have a good view of the construction work or the deconstruction work going on.”

This process will cause some lane closures on the interstate that will take place at night. Slack said they expect the project to be wrapped up by the Spring of 2021.

