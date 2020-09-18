Senators Warner, Kaine announce more than $9.5M to support Virginia firefighters

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Firefighters in Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and other areas will be receiving a total of more than $9.5 million in federal funding.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Friday, September 18, that Albemarle County Fire Rescue will be getting $1.9 million from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program. The Charlottesville Fire Department is set to receive $3.4 million, while Roanoke County Fire & Rescue gets $2.9 million, and $1,2 million is going to Warren County Fire & Rescue.

The AFG program supports local fire departments by providing funds for new equipment and training.

The Democratic senators said it is critical that the government provide firefighters with the tools they need to carry out their duties safely and effectively.

