Timeout with TJ: Episode 11 - Brad Wygant

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 11 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Buffalo Gap High School football head coach Brad Wygant. They discuss offseason workouts for the Bison, the spring 2021 outlook for Buffalo Gap, and how Wygant became the program’s head coach. During “Top 5 with TJ”, Wygant discusses his favorite members of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for long discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

