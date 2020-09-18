Advertisement

VDH confirms first age 10-19 fatality due to COVID-19 in Va.

COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health announced Friday that a teenage resident in the Southside Health District who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, this is the first reported COVID-19 death of a child in Virginia. The fatality will be reflected on the VDH COVID-19 dashboard update for Saturday, Sept. 19.

“We were extremely saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first adolescent with COVID-19. On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to the teenager’s family and loved ones,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver.

The Virginia Department of Health says it will not disclose any further information about the teenager to protect the privacy and out of respect for the patient’s family.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Day care worker charged with murder in 2019 death of Virginia infant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
A Stafford County day care worker has been charged with murder and neglect in the 2019 death of an infant.

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 11 - Brad Wygant

Updated: 2 hours ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 11 - Brad Wygant

State

VDH announces results of COVID-19 serology study

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby and VDH release
An estimated 2.4 percent of adult Virginians have antibody test evidence of a prior COVID-19 infection, with the presence of antibodies highest in Hispanic people.

State

Senators Warner, Kaine announce more than $9.5M to support Virginia firefighters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Firefighters in Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and other areas will be receiving a total of more than $9.5 million in federal funding.

Latest News

State

Gov. Northam casts vote on first day of early voting in Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Governor Ralph Northam has cast his vote on the first day of the state’s 45-day early voting period.

Local

Early in-person voting starts in Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Friday is the first day Virginians can begin to vote early in-person for November’s election, and there are two new changes to the ballot process.

State

How to track your absentee mail-in ballot in Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Avellino, NBC12
The Virginia Department of Elections has launched a new absentee mail-in ballot tracker to allow voters to follow their ballots before receiving them, and after they’re sent back to the registrar, to make sure they're processed.

State

Early voting underway in Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
A line could be seen outside the Albemarle County Office Building on Fifth Street around 8:30 Friday, September 18, as early voting began in Virginia.

Augusta County

Augusta County parent shares her views on the schools’ reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
Earlier this month, Augusta County Public Schools started the year in a hybrid-format with virtual learning three days and in-person learning for two days.

Weather

Hurricane Isabel, a look back 17 years later

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christopher Holtzman
Hurricane Isabel is the most recent hurricane to have devastating effects on the Shenandoah Valley, striking the area 17 years ago.