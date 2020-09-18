VDH confirms first age 10-19 fatality due to COVID-19 in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health announced Friday that a teenage resident in the Southside Health District who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, this is the first reported COVID-19 death of a child in Virginia. The fatality will be reflected on the VDH COVID-19 dashboard update for Saturday, Sept. 19.

“We were extremely saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first adolescent with COVID-19. On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to the teenager’s family and loved ones,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver.

The Virginia Department of Health says it will not disclose any further information about the teenager to protect the privacy and out of respect for the patient’s family.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.