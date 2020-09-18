Woman shot in alleged domestic dispute

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — According to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to a report of shots fired on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Greenmount Road.

Officials say that the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute between two individuals.

According to a press release from Sheriff Hutcheson, deputies found April Price, 33, of Rockingham, with a gunshot wound to the lower torso at the scene, and were advised that the suspect was her boyfriend, Tommy Sprinkle, 59, of Timberville.

Price was transported to RMH and later to UVA Hospital for the wound, which was classified as a non-life-threatening injury.

Deputies searched the area for Sprinkle but did not find him until approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday morning. He was in an outbuilding in the general vicinity of where the shooting occurred.

Sprinkle is being held without bond at RHRJ and has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

