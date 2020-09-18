Advertisement

Woman shot in alleged domestic dispute

The suspect, Tommy Sprinkle, allegedly shot his girlfriend in the lower torso during a domestic dispute.
The suspect, Tommy Sprinkle, allegedly shot his girlfriend in the lower torso during a domestic dispute.(Rockingham County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — According to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to a report of shots fired on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Greenmount Road.

Officials say that the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute between two individuals.

According to a press release from Sheriff Hutcheson, deputies found April Price, 33, of Rockingham, with a gunshot wound to the lower torso at the scene, and were advised that the suspect was her boyfriend, Tommy Sprinkle, 59, of Timberville.

Price was transported to RMH and later to UVA Hospital for the wound, which was classified as a non-life-threatening injury.

Deputies searched the area for Sprinkle but did not find him until approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday morning. He was in an outbuilding in the general vicinity of where the shooting occurred.

Sprinkle is being held without bond at RHRJ and has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Pandemic leads to $90M in cuts to the University of Virginia’s budget for this year

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The impact of the coronavirus on the University of Virginia has spurred an estimated $90 million in cuts to this year’s budget.

State

The new on-campus college experience: self-isolation and distraction

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Hunter Britt, Capital News Service
Social isolation due to the coronavirus has become a stressor for many college students across Virginia, who report that studying is more difficult and their mental health is suffering.

State

VDH confirms first adolescent fatality due to COVID-19 in Va.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Virginia Department of Health announced Friday that a teenage resident in the Southside Health District who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

State

Day care worker charged with murder in 2019 death of Virginia infant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
A Stafford County day care worker has been charged with murder and neglect in the 2019 death of an infant.

Latest News

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 11 - Brad Wygant

Updated: 4 hours ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 11 - Brad Wygant

State

VDH announces results of COVID-19 serology study

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby and VDH release
An estimated 2.4 percent of adult Virginians have antibody test evidence of a prior COVID-19 infection, with the presence of antibodies highest in Hispanic people.

State

Senators Warner, Kaine announce more than $9.5M to support Virginia firefighters

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Firefighters in Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and other areas will be receiving a total of more than $9.5 million in federal funding.

State

Gov. Northam casts vote on first day of early voting in Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Governor Ralph Northam has cast his vote on the first day of the state’s 45-day early voting period.

Local

Early in-person voting starts in Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Friday is the first day Virginians can begin to vote early in-person for November’s election, and there are two new changes to the ballot process.

State

How to track your absentee mail-in ballot in Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Avellino, NBC12
The Virginia Department of Elections has launched a new absentee mail-in ballot tracker to allow voters to follow their ballots before receiving them, and after they’re sent back to the registrar, to make sure they're processed.