Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney appointed to determine future of investigation into Levar Stoney’s removal of confederate monuments

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Tim Martin, has been appointed but the Richmond Circuit Court to determine if Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s removal of confederate monuments needs to be investigated.

Richmond councilwoman, Kim Gray, called for an investigation last month after learning the contract to remove the confederate monuments was awarded to one of Mayor Stoney’s donors.

Richmond’s top prosecutor, Collette McEachin, declined a request to investigate the removal, noting Devon Henry had donated to her husband Donald McEachin’s campaign in 2011.

