Police: 2 dead, 14 wounded at party in Rochester, New York

Authorities in Rochester, New York, say a mass shooting has resulted in fatalities.
Authorities in Rochester, New York, say a mass shooting has resulted in fatalities.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Rochester, New York, say two people died and 14 others were wounded at a backyard party early Saturday.

Interim Police Chief Mark Simmons says a male and a female, both between the ages of 18 and 22, died in the shooting.

Simmons says the 14 wounded people have injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The shooting comes as the city’s police department has been rocked by the suffocation death of Daniel Prude. Saturday’s shooting did not appear to be linked to the March death.

The interim chief says no suspect is in custody and it’s too early to tell whether there were multiple shooters.

