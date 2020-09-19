East Hardy off to strong start at 2-0

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - East Hardy High School has had quite the start to its 2020 football season.

The Cougars already have wins over Petersburg and Moorefield in the first two weeks of play.

East Hardy has gotten strong play out of its senior quarterback Christian Dove, who’s already thrown for over 300 yards.

Meanwhile, the defense has not allowed a single point yet, pitching two shutouts in two games.

The Cougars had this week off due to COVID-19 numbers in Fayette County, where they were scheduled to play.

East Hardy used the week off to regroup, clean up their mistakes and, as their head coach Devon Orndorff put it, continuing to believe they are the only team that can beat them.

“Even though our game was canceled, that was actually a blessing in disguise,” Orndorff said. “That gave us an opportunity to clean up our techniques and work our schemes. I feel like we made a lot of progress this week.”

Sophomore wide receiver and defensive back Dawson Price has made an impact on both sides of the ball through the first two weeks.

“We’re a really good team because we have most of our players back from last year and we’re all experienced,” Price said. “We have the talent. It’s just putting it together.”

Dove says the Cougars will continue to win as long as they keep up the mentality they’ve had all year and avoid the injury big.

“It definitely starts with practice,” Dove said. “We need to keep getting in there, lifting in the weight room. We have to keep our guys healthy. If we stay healthy, I think we’re going to make a good run this year.”

East Hardy is scheduled to play Shadyside in week four.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.