Advertisement

East Hardy off to strong start at 2-0

East Hardy football off to strong start in 2020
East Hardy football off to strong start in 2020(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - East Hardy High School has had quite the start to its 2020 football season.

The Cougars already have wins over Petersburg and Moorefield in the first two weeks of play.

East Hardy has gotten strong play out of its senior quarterback Christian Dove, who’s already thrown for over 300 yards.

Meanwhile, the defense has not allowed a single point yet, pitching two shutouts in two games.

The Cougars had this week off due to COVID-19 numbers in Fayette County, where they were scheduled to play.

East Hardy used the week off to regroup, clean up their mistakes and, as their head coach Devon Orndorff put it, continuing to believe they are the only team that can beat them.

“Even though our game was canceled, that was actually a blessing in disguise,” Orndorff said. “That gave us an opportunity to clean up our techniques and work our schemes. I feel like we made a lot of progress this week.”

Sophomore wide receiver and defensive back Dawson Price has made an impact on both sides of the ball through the first two weeks.

“We’re a really good team because we have most of our players back from last year and we’re all experienced,” Price said. “We have the talent. It’s just putting it together.”

Dove says the Cougars will continue to win as long as they keep up the mentality they’ve had all year and avoid the injury big.

“It definitely starts with practice,” Dove said. “We need to keep getting in there, lifting in the weight room. We have to keep our guys healthy. If we stay healthy, I think we’re going to make a good run this year.”

East Hardy is scheduled to play Shadyside in week four.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Timeout with TJ: Episode 11 - Brad Wygant

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
In Episode 11 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Buffalo Gap High School football head coach Brad Wygant.

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 11 - Brad Wygant

Updated: 10 hours ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 11 - Brad Wygant

News

Waynesboro seeing increased participation in football program

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
Waynesboro seeing increased participation in football program

News

VHSL approves "Championships +1" Model

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
VHSL approves "Championships +1" Model

Latest News

Sports

New era of Waynesboro football brings optimism, increased participation

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
There’s new energy surrounding the Waynesboro High School football program.

Sports

UVA-Virginia Tech football game rescheduled for December 12

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The football game between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech has been rescheduled for Saturday, December 12.

Sports

VHSL approves plan for return to sports

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
A plan is in place for high school sports to return in Virginia.

News

VHSL expected to adopt "Championships +1" model Thursday

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT
VHSL expected to adopt "Championships +1" model Thursday

Sports

College basketball season to begin Nov. 25

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The 2020-2021 college basketball season is set to begin the day before Thanksgiving.

Sports

NCAA announces changes for FCS spring season in 2021

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The NCAA D1 Council announced changes for the FCS 2021 spring season Thursday evening.