First Alert Forecast: Watching for morning frost over the next couple days

(WHSV) - Cold air from Canada and high pressure to the north will continue to make weather feel like mid to late October versus September. Temperatures will be cool overnight to support patchy frost in spots.

SATURDAY: A cool evening with clear skies and temperatures in the 50s. Clear skies will continue over night with patchy frost developing in our West Virginia counties. Be sure to cover up plants tonight to avoid any frost accumulation on them. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s!

Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s tonight in West Virginia bringing patchy frost. (WHSV)

A very chilly night with clear skies as most see temperatures fall into the 30s. (WHSV)

SUNDAY: A very chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Plenty of sunshine for Sunday but mild as highs only reach the mid 60s. More clear skies Sunday night with patchy frost possible for everyone. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Cool air from Canada will continue to bring us below average temperatures into early next week. (WHSV)

MONDAY: Another very chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Plenty of sunshine for Monday but mild as highs only reach the mid 60s again. Clear again overnight with areas of patchy frost in our West Virginia counties. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Another very chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Plenty of sunshine but warmer with temperatures reaching the low 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine again as temperatures continue their upward trend. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows around 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s. Partly cloudy skies for Thursday with temperatures staying warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

