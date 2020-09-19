Advertisement

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles California

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night.
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck southern California late Friday night.

The agency says the earthquake hit around 11:40 p.m. local time, about 2 miles outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles.

Preliminary reports indicate it was about 11 miles deep.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Officials warned residents to be prepared for possible aftershocks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Homes destroyed after winds push California fire into desert

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The El Dorado Fire has burned more than 33 square miles and was 65% contained, with 10 buildings destroyed and six damaged.

News

EndZone 2020 Week 3: Beyond The Huddle - Te'Shawn Gamble

Updated: 2 hours ago
EndZone 2020 Week 3: Beyond The Huddle - Te'Shawn Gamble

News

EndZone 2020 Week 3: Friday Flashback - 2010 Harrisonburg State Semifinal Win

Updated: 2 hours ago
EndZone 2020 Week 3: Friday Flashback - 2010 Harrisonburg State Semifinal Win

News

EndZone 2020 Week 3: Spring 2021 Preview - East Rockingham

Updated: 2 hours ago
EndZone 2020 Week 3: Spring 2021 Preview - East Rockingham

Latest News

News

EndZone 2020 Week 3: 2021 Spring Preview - Waynesboro

Updated: 2 hours ago
EndZone 2020 Week 3: 2021 Spring Preview - Waynesboro

News

EndZone 2020 Week 3: 1-on-1 with Buffalo Gap football head coach Brad Wygant

Updated: 2 hours ago
EndZone 2020 Week 3: 1-on-1 with Buffalo Gap football head coach Brad Wygant

News

EndZone 2020 Week 3: East Hardy looking to build on 2-0 start

Updated: 2 hours ago
EndZone 2020 Week 3: East Hardy looking to build on 2-0 start

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 3: West Virginia Highlights

Updated: 2 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 3: West Virginia Highlights

National Politics

McConnell vows quick vote on next justice; Biden says wait

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday cast an immediate spotlight on the vacancy on the high court, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowing to bring President Donald Trump’s nominee to a vote with just over six weeks before the election.

National

Homes destroyed after winds push California fire into desert

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A firefighter has died battling a wildfire in California that officials say was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby’s gender.