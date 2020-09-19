Advertisement

Non-profit provides housing for people experiencing homelessness in Waynesboro

WARM stands for Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry.
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A local non-profit has been a driving force in providing housing for people experiencing homelessness in Waynesboro.

WARM or the “Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry” provides temporary and transitional housing for those in need.

Director Debra Freeman-Bell said the program is not just focused on moving people out of homelessness but also avoiding future episodes.

"We’ve created a system and we are building a system, so that any episode can be addressed and we can focus on housing being the solution to homelessness. Because that’s what really solves the issue, " Freeman-Bell explained.

Freeman-Bell said that WARM takes an individualized approach. She explained that when someone comes in for help they are placed in transitional housing until they are able to be permanently placed.

WARM has placed 19 individuals since the pandemic began.

