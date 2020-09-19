Political analyst discusses impact of virtual campaigning

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - While Virginia, once a red state which turned blue, is expected to vote democratic this election cycle, some experts say republicans could flip the state back.

“Virginia is going to be in play, and I think it’s going to have much the same role it had in 2016. It’s going to have an important say, ultimately, in who is going to be elected,” political analyst, David McQuilkin, said.

More candidates are relying on virtual campaigning, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that strategy could sway voters one way or the other.

“Whether individuals have a computer, which is going to obviously be a limiting factor, but whether they have any real kind of experience,” McQuilkin said.

However, he said there are also benefits to campaigning virtually, like being more personable.

“As we learn to use it better, and more efficiently, I think you’re going to see some of this being carried over into the future,” McQuilkin said.

When it comes to voting by mail, McQuilkin thinks it is more beneficial for voters.

“We are becoming much more inclusive in the process to allow more people to get involved, in fact, people who may not have been involved previously,” McQuilkin said.

