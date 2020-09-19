Staunton community celebrates the life of Charlotte Gingerelli through songs

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Friends and family celebrated the life of Charlotte Gingerelli on Friday as they gathered at the Gypsy Hill Park Bandstand to sing in her memory.

For 15 years, she was a music teacher in Staunton City Schools.

Gingerelli was killed on August 30, after an SUV crashed head-on into her car on Route 262.

On Friday, friends and colleagues told their stories of the lasting impacts she made.

“A music teacher teaches you to be the best human you can be. A music teacher is someone who brings people together to create powerful experiences that transcend a single person’s experience. Charlotte is that music teacher,” Cara Hayes, a music teacher in Staunton City Schools, said.

While reflecting on the greatness she left behind, speakers also noted that Gingerelli will forever live on in other ways.

“I’m going to make what I learned from you count, and I’ll continue to see you everyday in the excitement of our students, who just couldn’t wait to see art and music come back again, in our specials teams, a community through which, through this, I have garnered a much fuller appreciation for,” Kristen O’Neil, an art teacher with Staunton City Schools, said. “In the kindness and compassion of your family and in the rainbows after the storm.”

Gingerelli had two daughters. She was 43-years-old.

