Advertisement

Staunton community celebrates the life of Charlotte Gingerelli through songs

Community members gathered in Staunton's Gypsy Hill Park Friday to celebrate the life of Charlotte Gingerelli through songs.
Community members gathered in Staunton's Gypsy Hill Park Friday to celebrate the life of Charlotte Gingerelli through songs.(whsv)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Friends and family celebrated the life of Charlotte Gingerelli on Friday as they gathered at the Gypsy Hill Park Bandstand to sing in her memory.

For 15 years, she was a music teacher in Staunton City Schools.

Gingerelli was killed on August 30, after an SUV crashed head-on into her car on Route 262.

On Friday, friends and colleagues told their stories of the lasting impacts she made.

“A music teacher teaches you to be the best human you can be. A music teacher is someone who brings people together to create powerful experiences that transcend a single person’s experience. Charlotte is that music teacher,” Cara Hayes, a music teacher in Staunton City Schools, said.

While reflecting on the greatness she left behind, speakers also noted that Gingerelli will forever live on in other ways.

“I’m going to make what I learned from you count, and I’ll continue to see you everyday in the excitement of our students, who just couldn’t wait to see art and music come back again, in our specials teams, a community through which, through this, I have garnered a much fuller appreciation for,” Kristen O’Neil, an art teacher with Staunton City Schools, said. “In the kindness and compassion of your family and in the rainbows after the storm.”

Gingerelli had two daughters. She was 43-years-old.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Wastewater testing results suggest additional COVID-19 infections at the University of Virginia

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Three more dormitories at the University of Virginia are now the focus of coronavirus testing.

Local

Transit hub property in Staunton remains for sale

Updated: 33 minutes ago
In Staunton, the property used for the city’s transit hub is once again up for sale.

Local

Staunton teacher named Region 5 Teacher of the Year

Updated: 38 minutes ago
A Staunton teacher has been named the Region 5 Teacher of the Year.

State

PETA submits audit request into “allegation of the waste of state funds” at UVA and Virginia Tech

Updated: 41 minutes ago
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has submitted an audit request into “the allegation of the waste of state funds” towards the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Local

Political analyst discusses impact of virtual campaigning

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
More candidates are relying on virtual campaigning, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that strategy could sway voters one way or the other.

Latest News

Local

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died. She was 87.

News

Non-profit provides housing for people experiencing homelessness in Waynesboro

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
WARM continues to place Waynesboro residents experiencing homelessness in permanent housing.

Staunton

Staunton native writes book on African-American athletes from Augusta County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Warner "Terry" Howard wrote "Through the Years", highlighting African American Athletes in the Shenandoah Valley.

News

James Madison University planning for in-person learning to resume in October

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
University President Jonathan Alger said about 15% of the student body left campus, temporarily, earlier this month.

Local

Route 11 bridge in Rockingham County opens during construction

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Hood
VDOT hit a big milestone last week by opening a new bridge on Route 11 in Rockingham County, but work on the project is still needed to be done.