Advertisement

Staunton native writes book on African-American athletes from Augusta County

Author of "Through the Years", Warner "Terry" Howard III
Author of "Through the Years", Warner "Terry" Howard III(Credit Warner W. Howard III)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - About a year ago, writer and Staunton native Warner “Terry” Howard was asked to look into the history of African-American athletes that either played or grew up or passed through Augusta County.

“There was so much I didn’t know because a lot of that was lost or was never recorded. And then I started going through the archives and pulling up old articles and I’m like, ‘Wow.’ I had no idea because a lot of that was not documented or if it was, it was not documented in the same ways previously all-white schools were covered back then,” Howard explained.

What he came up with was a 150 page photo-narrative detailing the history of African-American athletes in the Shenandoah Valley.

His book, “Through the Years” focused heavily on the students who passed through Booker T. Washington High School during the 1920s-1966.

“I’ve spent 18 years of my life there [Staunton] all the way through high schools and it was always segregated schools. All the way through, I didn’t know what it was like to go to anything other than an all black school,” Howard explained.

Howard was a member of the final class at BTW in 1966.

“Even though we could not got to white schools or Staunton Military Academy or Augusta Military Academy, our parents worked at those schools. They cleaned, they cooked they mopped floors and all that. But yet, we could not attend those schools,” Howard said.

In 1966, schools in the area began to integrate.

The book mentions many local legends for example, Cory Alexander and Larry Simmons.

Larry Simmons is featured in "Through the Years".
Larry Simmons is featured in "Through the Years".(Credit WHSV & Warner Howard III)

Kenneth Venable is the chairman of the board for Staunton City Schools. He and Howard attended high school around the same time and authored the introduction for the book.

“A book like that is not in the school system. They always talk about athletics and sports but it’s always nice to go back to the beginning and bring people up to date. I think it is very educational and very timely in the era we live today,” Venable said.

Venable and Howard are trying to make, “Through the Years” available to school systems across the Shenandoah Valley.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died. She was 87.

News

Non-profit provides housing for people experiencing homelessness in Waynesboro

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
WARM continues to place Waynesboro residents experiencing homelessness in permanent housing.

News

James Madison University planning for in-person learning to resume in October

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
University President Jonathan Alger said about 15% of the student body left campus, temporarily, earlier this month.

Local

Route 11 bridge in Rockingham County opens during construction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Hood
VDOT hit a big milestone last week by opening a new bridge on Route 11 in Rockingham County, but work on the project is still needed to be done.

Latest News

State

Virginia House bill to guarantee free school meals to students advances to Senate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aliviah Jones, Capital News Service
The Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill this month to provide free school meals for 109,000 more public school students in the commonwealth.

Local

Pandemic leads to $90M in cuts to the University of Virginia’s budget for this year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The impact of the coronavirus on the University of Virginia has spurred an estimated $90 million in cuts to this year’s budget.

State

The new on-campus college experience: self-isolation and distraction

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hunter Britt, Capital News Service
Social isolation due to the coronavirus has become a stressor for many college students across Virginia, who report that studying is more difficult and their mental health is suffering.

Local

Woman shot in alleged domestic dispute

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Deputies found April Price, 33, of Rockingham Co., with a gunshot wound to the lower torso at the scene, and were advised that the suspect was her boyfriend, Tommy Sprinkle, 59, of Timberville.

State

VDH confirms first adolescent fatality due to COVID-19 in Va.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Virginia Department of Health announced Friday that a teenage resident in the Southside Health District who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

State

Day care worker charged with murder in 2019 death of Virginia infant

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
A Stafford County day care worker has been charged with murder and neglect in the 2019 death of an infant.