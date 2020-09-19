Staunton teacher named Region 5 Teacher of the Year

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A Staunton teacher has been named the Region 5 Teacher of the Year.

A first-grade teacher at Bessie Weller Elementary School, Lisa Cooper, was surprised by the news Friday afternoon during what everyone thought was a faculty meeting.

Cooper, who has been teaching for 11 years, beat out teachers from 20 school divisions including Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Albemarle, Rockingham, and Rockbridge Counties.

Principal Rich Fletcher said Cooper’s classroom is the epitome of community, and that every student learns, describing Cooper’s mission as No Child Left Behind.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.