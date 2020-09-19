Advertisement

Wastewater testing results suggest additional COVID-19 infections at the University of Virginia

Three more dormitories at the University of Virginia are now the focus of coronavirus testing.
Three more dormitories at the University of Virginia are now the focus of coronavirus testing.(WVIR)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three more dormitories at the University of Virginia are now the focus of coronavirus testing.

UVA just announced wastewater testing results suggest additional COVID-19 infections. Those living in Lefevre, Echols, and Kellogg houses will all now face asymptomatic prevalence testing.

“Late last night they emailed us at about 9 p.m. about how there was a possible infection in the wastewater,” said first-year student Morgan Kinne, who lives at Lefevre.

Kinne was one of the hundreds of students from the three dorms who had to get tested Friday afternoon.

It’s the newest chapter in the unusual story of college during a pandemic.

“I feel like it’s very stressful all the time because you never know when someone you know might be sick or if you could get infected somehow,” said Tunih Vo, who lives with Kinne at Lefevre.

Rebecca Popp, another first-year student, also got tested on Friday.

“We’ve been trying to follow the precautions as best we can, just because it’s really important to us to be able to have as much of a college experience as we can because so much of it is so different,” Popp said.

One student we spoke to off-camera even said they had bets with their friends on when they would get sent home. That’s something Kinne definitely does not want.

“I’m from Florida,” Kinne said, “and I hate where it’s hot, and it’s nice here. So I want to make it to November at the very least.”

Two weeks ago, UVA had an average of 15 new COVID cases each day. This week: an average of 25 per day.

“I’m sure there are people that aren’t following the guidelines, that’s just the way it is,” Popp said. “And there will always be people who aren’t doing what they’re supposed to do. But I’m hoping that it’s not so many of those people that the rest of us aren’t able to fully finish the semester.”

Every student we spoke with had the same message, to their neighbors and classmates: please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The latest COVID tracker data shows:

  • 490 total COVID positives since 8/17, with 259 active cases.
  • 13 current hospitalizations
  • 19% of quarantine rooms filled and 1% of isolation rooms filled

In the past 24 hours, the University notified student residents and Resident Advisers in Lefevre, Echols, and Kellogg...

Posted by University of Virginia on Friday, September 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Transit hub property in Staunton remains for sale

Updated: 33 minutes ago
In Staunton, the property used for the city’s transit hub is once again up for sale.

Local

Staunton teacher named Region 5 Teacher of the Year

Updated: 38 minutes ago
A Staunton teacher has been named the Region 5 Teacher of the Year.

State

PETA submits audit request into “allegation of the waste of state funds” at UVA and Virginia Tech

Updated: 40 minutes ago
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has submitted an audit request into “the allegation of the waste of state funds” towards the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Local

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died. She was 87.

Latest News

News

Non-profit provides housing for people experiencing homelessness in Waynesboro

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
WARM continues to place Waynesboro residents experiencing homelessness in permanent housing.

Staunton

Staunton native writes book on African-American athletes from Augusta County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Warner "Terry" Howard wrote "Through the Years", highlighting African American Athletes in the Shenandoah Valley.

News

James Madison University planning for in-person learning to resume in October

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
University President Jonathan Alger said about 15% of the student body left campus, temporarily, earlier this month.

Local

Route 11 bridge in Rockingham County opens during construction

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Hood
VDOT hit a big milestone last week by opening a new bridge on Route 11 in Rockingham County, but work on the project is still needed to be done.

State

Virginia House bill to guarantee free school meals to students advances to Senate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Aliviah Jones, Capital News Service
The Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill this month to provide free school meals for 109,000 more public school students in the commonwealth.

Local

Pandemic leads to $90M in cuts to the University of Virginia’s budget for this year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The impact of the coronavirus on the University of Virginia has spurred an estimated $90 million in cuts to this year’s budget.