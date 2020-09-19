Waynesboro girls basketball entering new era

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro High School girls basketball program is entering a new era with head coach Skylar Napier.

Napier, a former player for the Little Giants, graduated from Waynesboro in 2004.

She’s ready to begin rebuilding a program that has struggled in recent years.

“If you want to do better, you have to be better and that goes with a whole variety of things,” Napier said. “You have to show up. You have to be ready. I would like the girls to get to know me more and show up in open gym, so they can see what my vision is and hopefully it can become their vision as well.”

Napier says the team has five returning players for the varsity group, as well as a whole group of “hard-working ladies” showing up to their open gyms.

She most recently coached the freshmen team at Wilson Memorial and used to coach the JV team at Waynesboro. Napier also coached the jumpers on the track team.

The Little Giants expect to get their VHSL season underway in December.

