East Hardy’s Dove impressing early in season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - East Hardy High School’s 2-0 start has a lot to do with the strong play of senior quarterback Christian Dove.

In just two games, Dove is 19-38 passing the football for 322 yards and three touchdowns.

He’s shown he’s a duel threat, too, rushing 14 times for 45 yards.

Dove has impressed his coach as the main man under center.

“When a play breaks down and you’ve got a play-maker at the quarterback position that can make something out of nothing, that’s great to have,” East Hardy head coach Devon Orndorff said. “You can’t game-scheme against that. I love that ability back there, but he’s also a play-caller himself. Him and I are on the same page. He comes off and we have a conversation about what he’s seeing, what he likes.”

The senior is confident in his abilities, as well.

“I think I’m a hard-worker, always looking to improve,” Dove said. “There’s always something I can do.”

He’s excelled scrambling out of the pocket in the first two games.

“I feel like I have pretty good pocket awareness,” Dove said. “I’m always trying to make plays. I’m always trying to make the most out of everything.”

He’ll lead the Cougars into a week four matchup against Shadyside Friday, Sept. 25.

