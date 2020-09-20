HFD responds to two-alarm fire on Pleasant Valley Road

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire on Pleasant Valley Rd. Saturday evening.

Deputy Fire Chief, Stephen Morris said the first alarm was dispatched to C&T Durham Trucking Co. at 4:51 p.m., and the second alarm came at 5:11 p.m. for additional man power.

The fire caused damage to the inside of the building and to the vehicles, which were being stored there.

The cause is currently under investigation.

