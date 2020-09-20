Advertisement

Local Campground Raises Over $77,000 for Wounded Warrior Project

In 5th annual “Freedom Fest,” campground raises fund for Wounded Warrior Project
Stoney Creek WWP(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Stoney Creek Resort and Campground in Greenville held their 5th annual “Freedom Fest” earlier this month to help raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project. The campground began the philanthropic event in 2016.

This year, the event saw only one-third of its crowd due to the COVID-19 restrictions, but it raised $10,000 more than last year for a total of $77,762. Raffles, games, and a concert by Whey Jennings were some of the events held this year and the campground donated every penny made through camping.

Scott Belcher, Event Coordinator for the campground, said the community effort this year was incredible.

“Just so many people are so giving. I can’t even begin to announce all of them. Just the entire community gets behind this thing. And, like I said, every single year it just grows and grows and grows. We’re gonna top this next year. I’m thinking $100,000 easy. That’s the goal, maybe more,” Belcher said.

In the last five years, they have raised nearly a quarter of a million dollars for the cause and Belcher said they are already planning for September 2021.

Belcher said the CEO of Wounded Warrior Project, Michael Linnington, plans to attend “Freedom Fest” next year.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

