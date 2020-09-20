Advertisement

Red’s Road to Recovery

Dog hit by car in early September is recovering
Red, RHSPCA
Red, RHSPCA(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Red is a red-heeler breed, believed to be 4 years old. On September 3rd, 2020, he was hit by a car and taken to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA (RHSPCA.)

“He was brought in by animal control officers and he was just in really rough shape,” Tiffany Corbin, marketing and fundraising manager for the shelter, said.

The RHSPCA raised money for his medical needs through their “Have a Heart Fund.” The fund helps special medical cases and emergencies, like Red’s case, and is funded by donations. The shelter treats over 2,500 animals a year.

“We just took to social media and our email list and was like ‘hey this guy is in really terrible shape, we need your help,'" Corbin said. "Within one day, the community had came together to raise the funds needed for his surgery, which was absolutely amazing,” Corbin said.

Red had his back leg amputated and his front leg is still healing. Danielle Geisert, Red’s Foster Mom, said the animal control officer went door to door in the area Red was found and couldn’t find anyone that recognized him or his owner.

“When he first came, he was really nervous and scared, obviously he had been through a lot of trauma and he was probably still in a lot of pain. But now that he’s been with us for a little while, we’re starting to see a little bit more of his personality. He’s really friendly and he loves being with people and acting like a ham,” Geisert said.

While Red’s road to recovery is not over just yet, he seems to be adjusting a little bit. “He handled the amputation fine, that is the least of his worries right now. He runs around just fine on 3 legs, he’s actually quite quick on them,” Geisert said.

Geisert said she and her husband love taking in and helping fosters. “We know they are much more likely to find a home once they’ve been fostered because we can give vital information to the potential adopters,” Geisert said.

Geisert said Red has been around and is not super interested in cats, but has not been introduced to dogs yet. She said family does not include small children, so they are unaware of how he would be with kids.

Red is not up for adoption just yet. Any updates will be on the shelter’s website.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Luray Recreation Center Opens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
The building now holds a clothing closet for donations and a computer lab for students to use on Wednesdays, when schools are closed for COVID-19 cleaning, and for those unable to access WIFI. There will also be a food distribution program.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 953 on Saturday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Saturday, September 19, Virginia has had 139,655 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

EndZone 2020 Week 3: Beyond The Huddle - Te'Shawn Gamble

Updated: 22 hours ago
EndZone 2020 Week 3: Beyond The Huddle - Te'Shawn Gamble

News

EndZone 2020 Week 3: Friday Flashback - 2010 Harrisonburg State Semifinal Win

Updated: 22 hours ago
EndZone 2020 Week 3: Friday Flashback - 2010 Harrisonburg State Semifinal Win

Latest News

News

EndZone 2020 Week 3: Spring 2021 Preview - East Rockingham

Updated: 22 hours ago
EndZone 2020 Week 3: Spring 2021 Preview - East Rockingham

News

EndZone 2020 Week 3: 2021 Spring Preview - Waynesboro

Updated: 22 hours ago
EndZone 2020 Week 3: 2021 Spring Preview - Waynesboro

News

EndZone 2020 Week 3: 1-on-1 with Buffalo Gap football head coach Brad Wygant

Updated: 22 hours ago
EndZone 2020 Week 3: 1-on-1 with Buffalo Gap football head coach Brad Wygant

News

EndZone 2020 Week 3: East Hardy looking to build on 2-0 start

Updated: 22 hours ago
EndZone 2020 Week 3: East Hardy looking to build on 2-0 start

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 3: West Virginia Highlights

Updated: 22 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 3: West Virginia Highlights

State

Wastewater testing results suggest additional COVID-19 infections at the University of Virginia

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT
Three more dormitories at the University of Virginia are now the focus of coronavirus testing.