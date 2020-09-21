Augusta County holds press conference on expansion of courthouse

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The expansion of the Augusta County Courthouse project has been ongoing for a number of years. The county has announced that they have secured nine property options in the city of Staunton and plan to move forward in filing the necessary paperwork to expand.

During a press conference on Monday, county officials stressed the necessity of the expansion to happen sooner rather than later.

It was made clear during the press conference that the properties are near the current courthouse and none of them are owned by the city.

The expansion process was described to be limited due to state law and restrictions.

The county has vowed to work with the Queen City and their Historic Preservation Committee.

The city of Staunton has not said much on the matter but in their own press release acknowledging the county securing the properties said, “Based on the information in the County’s press release, Staunton officials anticipate receipt of an application to the Historic Preservation Commission.”

Until the applications reach the commission, the city of Staunton has said they will make no further comment.

