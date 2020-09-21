Advertisement

Charlottesville files opening brief with Virginia Supreme Court

The statue of Robert E. Lee in Market Street Park in Charlottesville.
The statue of Robert E. Lee in Market Street Park in Charlottesville.(NBC29)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has officially filed with the Virginia Supreme Court to deal with the case over the city’s two statues for Confederate generals.

The opening brief was filed with the court Friday, September 18.

Charlottesville is asking the court to remove the permanent injunction on the statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in two downtown parks.

A group had sued, citing protection under state law. Charlottesville wants the court to overturn the verdict now that Virginia code has changed. The city is also requesting the order to pay attorney fees be vacated.

