CSPDC brings broadband access to 492 homes, businesses in Rockbridge Co.

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) will bring broadband access to 492 unserved homes and businesses in Rockbridge County, along with over 280 additional units, with $4.4 million in grants awarded from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI).

According to a press release from CSPDC, $2.2 million of the grant award will be used to provide fiber infrastructure to connect four project areas in Rockbridge County, including BARC Electric Cooperative’s Cornwall East-South River-Vesuvius electric circuit, a portion of the Big Hill Circuit, the Effinger-Glasgow circuit and the South Buffalo Circuit.

This will result in approximately 111 miles of gigabit last-mile fiber infrastructure.

