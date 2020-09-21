Culpeper Police charge man with firest-degree murder, malicious wounding

CULPEPER, Va. (WVIR) - The Culpeper Police Department (CPD) has arrested and charged a man with first degree murder after a shooting on Friday night left one man dead and another in the hospital.

CPD responded to reports of shots fired at a residence in Vantage Place. When they arrived on the scene, officers discovered 56-year-old Torri Robinson of Culpeper shot dead. Another man was discovered with non-life threatening injuries.

After an investigation, CPD arrested and charged 66-year-old Leroy Chandler of Culpeper with murder in the first degree for Robinson’s death. He has also been charged with malicious wounding for the injuries which landed the second victim in the hospital. While executing a search warrant at Chandler’s home, officers discovered what they believe to be the firearm used in the shooting and additional evidence of the crime.

Chandler is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.

Culpeper Police Charge Man with Murder in Homicide Investigation ---- 09/20/2020

On September 19, 2020 at approximately 7:55PM, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a call of a shooting at a residence in the area of the 1100-block of Vantage Place. Upon arrival at the location, officers found two people with gunshot injuries. One, a 59-year-old male, was transported to Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The other, identified as Torri Robinson, 56, of Culpeper, was declared deceased at the scene.

Detectives with the Culpeper Police Department’s Criminal Investigations responded to the scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses. As a result of the investigation, the Culpeper Police Department has charged Leroy Chandler, 66, of Culpeper with one count of felony First Degree Murder and one count of felony Malicious Wounding. Chandler is being held at the Culpeper County Jail without bond.

Based on the investigation, it was determined that Chandler and an acquaintance got into a verbal argument that escalated. The male victim and Robinson tried to intervene and defuse the situation but it instead resulted in a fatal shooting. Robinson was still on location when officers arrived. A search warrant was executed on Chandler’s residence. As a result of the search warrant, the involved firearm and additional evidence was recovered.

“Our condolences and prayers go the family of Torri Robinson for their loss,” said Culpeper Police Department Chief Chris Jenkins. “We also wish the other victim of this shooting a full recovery. This incident is a horrible example of what happens with you mix alcohol and firearms, and could have been entirely avoided.”

“We would like to thank the Culpeper County Sheriff Office and Virginia State Police for their assistance with the initial response and follow-up investigation. We would also like to thank the Culpeper Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and Culpeper County Crime Victim Witness Program for their assistance and services.”

This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Curtis Pittman at 540-727-3430 extension 5508 or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or submitting a tip at culpeperpd.org"

