Elkton historian explains naming of Stonewall Riverside Park

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday night, Elkton Town Council is scheduled to vote on whether the name of Stonewall Riverside Park should change, but a local historian explains the name came from the group requesting to change it.

Over the summer, a name change was requested by Merck and Co. who donated the land for the park to the town in 1991.

Casey Billhimer, the director of the Miller Kite Museum in Elkton, said back then the Merck plant in Elkton was known as the Stonewall plant.

“From 1941 up until recently the plant in Elkton was called the Stonewall plant," Billhimer said, "So when the land was donated to the town or Elkton, of course, the Stonewall was attached to the Riverside part of the sign.”

A sign was placed at the park which stated that the park was donated by Merck and Co. by the employees of the then-known Stonewall plant. However, that sign was stolen earlier this summer and town officials said it has not been recovered.

Billhimer said the plant was called Stonewall because of the area of the county it was located.

“The southeast portion of Rockingham County is called the Stonewall District, Turner Ashby and Bridgewater area and Dayton, that’s called the Ashby district after Turner Ashby, and the Broadway-Timberville area is called the Plains district,” Billhimer said.

Billhimer said after the plant changed its name, he understands why Merck would want to change the name of the park. He said he would not be in support of a change in name for Stonewall Memorial Park.

“If there was a person pushing to change the Stonewall Memorial Park, I’d be one of the first ones to oppose that,” Billhimer said.

On Monday night, there will also be a vote to change the name of the shelter in the park. A sign with the Merck and Co. logo hangs above the shelter.

