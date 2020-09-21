Advertisement

Game week arrives for UVA, Virginia Tech

Game week has finally arrived for the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech football programs.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Game week has finally arrived for the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech football programs.

“It’s been a heck of challenge,” said Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente.

The Hokies were supposed to open the season Saturday, September 12 against NC State but that game was postponed until Saturday, September 26 due to COVID-19 numbers at NC State. Virginia Tech then dealt with its own COVID-19 issues causing the scheduled game against UVA for Saturday, September 19 to be moved to Saturday, December 12.

“I feel optimistic and hopeful that we’ll get our guys back and be ready to go," said Fuente during a press conference Monday as his team prepares to meet the Wolfpack Saturday at Lane Stadium in Virginia Tech’s first game of the season. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. with TV coverage on ACC Network.

Meanwhile, at UVA, the Cavaliers have also dealt with multiple schedule changes early in the season. The cancellation of VMI’s fall season led to the 'Hoos having to cancel their season opener against the Keydets scheduled for Friday, September 11. UVA was then preparing to open the season at Virginia Tech before that game was moved to December. As of Monday afternoon, UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall says there are zero positive cases of COVID-19 within the program.

“We’re anxious to play football and they have done an absolutely remarkable job of managing the virus," said Mendenhall.

UVA is scheduled to host Duke to open the 2020 season Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. with TV coverage on ACC Network.

