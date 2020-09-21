Advertisement

Grant Co. Schools confirms two COVID-19 cases at Petersburg High School

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) — Grant County Schools and the Grant County Health Department have confirmed that two individuals associated with Petersburg High School have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from Grant County Schools Superintendent Douglas Lambert.

The letter says that the school board and the health department are currently working to identify anyone who may have had close contact with the individuals. Those that need to quarantine will be notified by the health department.

“Our students and staff have done a great job wearing masks and social distancing at school in order to help prevent exposure,” the letter says. “We will continue to take appropriate action working with and under the guidance of the Governor’s Office, WV Department of Health and Human Resources and local health officials to protect the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”

