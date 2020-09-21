Grant County school closes as staff test positive for COVID-19

GRANT COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Grant County school will switch to a remote-learning format starting on Tuesday.

According to the school division’s Facebook page, several staff at Maysville Elementary School either tested positive for COVID-19 or were placed in quarantine by the Grant County Health Department. A lack of personnel to cover the classes means students will learn remotely for at least two weeks.

The superintendent of Grant County schools said families will be contacted by their child’s teacher regarding academic work.

On Monday, the school division confirmed two individuals associated with Petersburg High School tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.