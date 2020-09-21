Hanger considering gubernatorial run, expresses support for redistricting referendum

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Early in-person voting started across the Commonwealth for this November’s election and 24th District Sen. Emmett Hanger is encouraging voters to take a look at the two referendums on the ballot.

Sen. Hanger, who represents Staunton, Augusta County and other parts of the Shenandoah Valley said he fully supports the Redistricting Commission Amendment, which asks Virginians if they would like to transfer the power to draw congressional and legislative districts to a 16-member commission.

The group would be made up of eight party leaders and eight citizens. Hanger said the referendum will help cut down on gerrymandering.

“In the past, there’s been a lot of what’s called what if referred to as gerrymandering where legislators have the ability to draw the lines," Sen. Hanger said. "So sometimes the party that’s in power will actually draw lines to suit themselves.”

Sen. Hanger said his priority this November is to make sure the referendum is voted on but said he is also considering running for governor in 2021.

“What I’m doing now with all the people around the state is trying to get feedback," Sen. Hanger said. " And make a decision, a personal decision on whether or not I would really want to pursue this, whether I have the time and energy to do it and whether or not it’s successful.”

Sen. Hanger said he will make his decision for a gubernatorial run after this November’s election.

