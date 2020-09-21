Advertisement

Local health officials stress the importance of flu vaccine this year

Officials say it is ideal to get the vaccine between September and October.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local health officials say it is important to get a flu vaccine every year, but especially is this year on top of the coronavirus pandemic. The flu vaccine helps reduce the severity of flu symptoms and helps prevent against the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, reports half of Americans get the flu vaccine every year. But, Laura Lee Wight, the Acting Population Health Community Coordinator with the Central Shenandoah Health District, said it should be more, especially locally.

“We’ve all been social distancing, wearing masks, taking these precautions to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. But we also now need to think about the flu and one of the easiest ways we can do that is by getting the flu vaccine,” Wight said.

Wight said getting the vaccine between September and October is ideal because the body takes about two weeks to build immunity to the virus. Wight said if you don’t get one by October, it is still better to get one late than not at all.

She said if people get vaccinated for the flu it can help reduce strain on health care systems by reducing the severity of symptoms and potentially decreasing hospital and doctor trips, which is important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If we’re able to reduce the burden of flu and COVID on our health care systems, then they can also take care of, you know, day to day needs of patients,” Wight said.

Wight said the common misconception that the vaccine will give you the flu is false and that the vaccine doesn’t contain a live virus. She said if someone is experiencing flu symptoms after getting vaccinated, they were most likely exposed beforehand or during those two weeks after getting vaccinated.

Wight said you can visit your local doctor or pharmacy to get vaccinated. You can also call your local health department for questions regarding where to get vaccines, insurance coverage for the vaccine, or if experiencing any symptoms of both the flu and COVID-19.

She notes while the flu and COVID-19 both share similar symptoms, one big difference is the loss of taste or smell associated with COVID-19. Wight urges those who become sick to stay home to avoid spreading any illnesses.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Elkton historian explains naming of Stonewall Riverside Park

Updated: 16 minutes ago
On Monday night, Elkton Town Council is scheduled to vote on whether the name of Stonewall Riverside Park should change, but a local historian explains the name came from the group requesting to change it. Over the summer, a name change was requested by Merck and Co. who donated the land for the park to the town in 1991. Casey Billhimer, the director of the Miller Kite Museum in Elkton, said back then the Merck plant in Elkton was known as the Stonewall plant. “From 1941 up until recently the plant in Elkton was called the Stonewall plant," Billhimer said, "So when the land was donated to the town or Elkton, of course, the Stonewall was attached to the Riverside part of the sign.” A sign was placed at the park which stated that the park was donated by Merck and Co. by the employees of the then-known Stonewall plant. However, that sign was stolen earlier this summer and town officials said it has not been recovered. Billhimer said the plant was called Stonewall because of the area of the county it was located. “The southeast portion of Rockingham County is called the Stonewall District, Turner Ashby and Bridgewater area and Dayton, that’s called the Ashby district after Turner Ashby, and the Broadway-Timberville area is called the Plains district,” Billhimer said. Billhimer said after the plant changed its name, he understands why Merck would want to change the name of the park. He said he would not be in support of a change in name for Stonewall Memorial Park. “If there was a person pushing to change the Stonewall Memorial Park, I’d be one of the first ones to oppose that,” Billhimer said. On Monday night, there will also be a vote to change the name of the shelter in the park. A sign with the Merck and Co. logo hangs above the shelter.

News

Hanger considering gubernatorial run, expresses support for redistricting referendum

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Early in-person voting started across the Commonwealth for this November’s election and 24th District Sen. Emmett Hanger is encouraging voters to take a look at the two referendums on the ballot. Sen. Hanger, who represents Staunton, Augusta County and other parts of the Shenandoah Valley said he fully supports the Redistricting Commission Amendment, which asks Virginians if they would like to transfer the power to draw congressional and legislative districts to a 16-member commission. The group would be made up of eight party leaders and eight citizens. Hanger said the referendum will help cut down on gerrymandering. “In the past, there’s been a lot of what’s called what if referred to as gerrymandering where legislators have the ability to draw the lines," Sen. Hanger said. "So sometimes the party that’s in power will actually draw lines to suit themselves.” Sen. Hanger said his priority this November is to make sure the referendum is voted on but said he is also considering running for governor in 2021. “What I’m doing now with all the people around the state is trying to get feedback," Sen. Hanger said. " And make a decision, a personal decision on whether or not I would really want to pursue this, whether I have the time and energy to do it and whether or not it’s successful.” Sen. Hanger said he will make his decision for a gubernatorial run after this November’s election.

News

Local Health Officials Stress the Importance of flu Vaccine This Year

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Local health officials say it is important to get a flu vaccine every year, but is especially this year on top of the coronavirus pandemic. The flu vaccine helps reduce the severity of flu symptoms and helps prevent against the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, reports half of Americans get the flu vaccine every year. But, Laura Lee Wight, Acting Population Health Community Coordinator with the Central Shenandoah Health District, said it should be more, especially locally. “We’ve all been social distancing, wearing masks, taking these precautions to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. But we also now need to think about the flu and one of the easiest ways we can do that is by getting the flu vaccine,” Wight said. Wight said getting the vaccine between September and October is ideal because the body takes about 2 weeks to build immunity to the virus. But, Wight said if you don’t get one by October it is still better to get one late than not at all. She said if people get vaccinated for the flu it can help reduce strain on health care systems by reducing the severity of symptoms and potentially decreasing hospital and doctor trips, which is important during the COVID-19 pandemic. “If we’re able to reduce the burden of flu and COVID on our health care systems, then they can also take care of, you know, day to day needs of patients,” Wight said. Wight said the common misconception that the vaccine will give you the flu is false and that the vaccine doesn’t contain a live virus. She said if someone is experiencing flu symptoms after getting vaccinated they were most likely exposed beforehand or during those 2 weeks after getting vaccinated. Wight said you can visit your local doctor or pharmacy to get vaccinated and can also call your local health department for questions regarding where to get vaccines, insurance coverage for the vaccine, or if experiencing any symptoms of both the Flu and COVID-19. She notes while they both share similar symptoms, one big difference is the loss of taste or smell associated with COVID-19, and urges staying home when sick to avoid spreading any illnesses.

News

Augusta County holds press conference on expansion of courthouse

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The expansion of the Augusta County Courthouse project has been ongoing for a number of years. The county has announced that they have secured nine property options in the city of Staunton and plan to move forward in filing the necessary paperwork to expand. During a press conference on Monday, county officials stressed the necessity of the expansion to happen sooner rather than later. It was made clear during the press conference that the properties are near the current courthouse and none of them are owned by the city. The expansion process was described to be limited due to state law and restrictions. The county has vowed to work with the Queen City and their Historic Preservation Committee. The city of Staunton has not said much on the matter but in their own press release acknowledging the county securing the properties said, “Based on the information in the County’s press release, Staunton officials anticipate receipt of an application to the Historic Preservation Commission.” Until the applications reach the commission, the city of Staunton has said they will make no further comment.

Latest News

Local

Elkton historian explains naming of Stonewall Riverside Park

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
On Monday night, Elkton Town Council is scheduled to vote on whether the name of Stonewall Riverside Park should change, but a local historian explains the name came from the group requesting to change it.

Local

Grant County school closes as staff test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
A Grant County school will switch to a remote-learning format starting on Tuesday.

Local

Hanger considering gubernatorial run, expresses support for redistricting referendum

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
Early in-person voting started across the Commonwealth for this November’s election and 24th District Sen. Emmett Hanger is encouraging voters to take a look at the two referendums on the ballot.

News

Local professor reflects on the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“I do believe that the path-breaking work of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will continue to influence others,” a local professor said about the life of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

Game week arrives for UVA, Virginia Tech football teams

Updated: 1 hour ago
Game week arrives for UVA, Virginia Tech football teams

Augusta County

Augusta County holds press conference on expansion of courthouse

Updated: 1 hour ago
Augusta County moves secures 9 properties in Staunton as a part of their courthouse expansion.