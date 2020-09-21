Local professor reflects on the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many continue to mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The second woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court died on Friday.

Emily Westkaemper, Associate Professor of history at James Madison University, reflects on the life of the Ginsburg.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg has become a symbol for many of advocacy for equality,” Westkaemper said.

Westkaemper said she already included materials on the influential Ginsburg in her courses this semester. She said Ginsburg’s legacy began well before she was a Supreme Court justice. Ginsburg was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. Westkaemper said one of the biggest parts of her legacy is her arguments that the United States Constitution, through the 14th Amendment, needed to be interpreted to include gender.

“I do believe that the path-breaking work of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will continue to influence others,” Westkaemper said.

Westkaemper said Ginsburg’s legal logic has had profound influence on topics of gender and equality in the United States and that the late justice has become a popular icon in the last decade or so as an advocate for equality.

Westkaemper also notes Ginsburg’s legacy helps show that the advocacy toward women’s equality has not come in waves and that there was not a time the advocacy disappeared. She said her life experiences help create understanding that current history has connections to earlier eras that may seem distant.

