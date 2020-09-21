Advertisement

Man charged for allegedly discharging firearm into unoccupied vehicle

Chad Vincent Padilla of Edinburg, Va. was taken into custody without incident on Saturday.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance that allegedly involved a firearm being discharged into an unoccupied vehicle on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

The post says that once officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had fled and was unable to be located until Saturday when a deputy was on routine patrol and located the suspect in the 13000 block of Old Valley Pike.

The suspect, Chad Vincent Padilla, 28, of Edinburg, Va., was taken into custody without incident and was charged with one felony warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one felony warrant for possession of schedule I/II narcotics, one misdemeanor warrant driving revoked, one misdemeanor warrant for reckless handling of a firearm and one misdemeanor for destruction of property.

Padilla is scheduled to appear in Shenandoah County General District Court on Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

