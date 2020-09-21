Man sentenced in disappearance, exploitation of Louisa County teen

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Louisa County man previously found guilty of all charges in connection to the disappearance and exploitation of a 14-year-old that sparked nationwide attention was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Bruce Lynch, 34, kidnapped a Louisa County teenager back in October 2019. For the crimes, Lynch will serve 10 years after 30 years of his sentence was suspended.

Louisa County police said 14-year-old Isabel Hicks went missing on Oct. 21, after she was last seen at her home around 1 a.m., and was believed to be with Lynch.

Isabel Hicks (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Hicks was located safely on Oct. 31 after being spotted on a road in Caroline County on Oct. 29 by a driver.

After facing one count of felony abduction, on Nov. 25, a grand jury indicted Lynch on eight additional charges: four counts of indecent liberties with a child, and four counts of carnal knowledge without force.

Lynch was found guilty of all charges in July.

