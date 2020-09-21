Advertisement

How common is an early frost in our area?

Frost accumulating on leaves
Frost accumulating on leaves(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Pretty much all of our area experienced a frost Sunday morning but how often do these early frosts happen?

In Harrisonburg per the Dale Enterprise weather station, the last frost September 20th or earlier was back in 2000. Before today, only 5 frosts have happened September 20th or earlier in the last 56 years.

Staunton’s early frosts are less common. The last 5 frosts that have happened September 20th or earlier occurred over a 104 year period! The most recent one of those in 1990.

In Hardy County near Wardensville, earlier frosts are more common. The last 5 frosts that have happened September 20th or earlier occurred over just a 36 year period with the most recent one in 2013.

The last 5 frosts that were September 20th or earlier in said locations. (not including Sunday)
The last 5 frosts that were September 20th or earlier in said locations. (not including Sunday)(WHSV)

Average first frosts for these locations:

Harrisonburg - October 1st

Staunton - October 6th

Hardy County (Wardensville) - September 26th

These statistics are based off temperatures dropping to 36 degrees or below.

