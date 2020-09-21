Richmond remembers Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a vigil

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 100 people attended a vigil outside of Richmond’s Federal Courthouse on Sunday to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG).

“With RBG’s passing, I’ve come to realize that when you have your rights decided in case after case by the Supreme Court, you hold a special reverence for those who hold the line and hold the line RBG did,” Stephanie Merlo, from Virginia Pride, said.

“Opportunities that I was denied because I’m a woman like being able to go to UVA and other Ivy League schools and being unable to get credit when I graduate law school in my own name,” Claire Gastanaga, of ACLU, says. “Those are now open to women because of Justice Ginsburg’s leadership,” Gastanaga said.

Ginsburg, a legal and feminist icon, died on Friday due to complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas. She was 87.

Numerous speakers at the event said this was the importance of being registered to vote in November, that registration deadline is coming up, which is Oct. 13.

