The 2020 Census deadline is Sept. 30th

Snider says for every resident who is counted in Harrisonburg, it is estimated the City will receive $20,000 in federal funding.
Harrisonburg city official encourages residents to submit their 2020 Census by the deadline on Wednesday, Sept. 30th.
Harrisonburg city official encourages residents to submit their 2020 Census by the deadline on Wednesday, Sept. 30th.(WHSV)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The deadline to submit your 2020 Census response is coming up on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The data collection by the Federal Government happens every 10 years, and Assistant to the Harrisonburg City Manager Amy Snider says it is very important to make sure you are counted.

“It’s the only opportunity for the U.S. Government to get a complete count of our population,” Snider said. “And that population count has big ramifications for communities like us because it’s how the Federal Government decides how much funding we receive for the next 10 years.”

This funding goes toward programs such as affordable housing, public education, public transportation and public safety.

Snider says for every resident who is counted in Harrisonburg, it is estimated the City will receive $20,000 in federal funding.

“I really encourage you to please complete the Census,” Snider said. “We want to make sure the rich diversity of Harrisonburg is reflected for the next decade, and we want to make sure we receive our fair share of funding for these important services that will shape the future of our community.”

Snider says, everyone who lived in your home on April 1, 2020, should be counted, regardless if they are family, and students of local colleges should complete one as well.

To fill out the survey, you can visit www.2020census.gov and Snider says it will only take about 10-minutes.

