Advertisement

Trump: Court finalists at 4 or 5, announcement by week’s end

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

He told “Fox & Friends” on Monday that he had a list of five finalists, “probably four,” and that he is pushing for a confirmation vote before Election Day.

Trump disparaged reports that Ginsburg had told her granddaughter it was her wish that a replacement justice not be confirmed until the inauguration of a new president. Trump said he thought his Democratic political foes were behind the report, including Rep. Adam Schiff, who led the House impeachment probe, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

“I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi,” Trump said. “I would be more inclined to the second ... But that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe a Pelosi or Shifty Schiff,” his nickname for the California congressman.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Mandatory evacuations in Colorado as wildfire surges

Updated: moments ago
|
The Cameron Peak fire has been burning since Aug. 13. Stiff southwest winds sent that fire racing to the northeast.

National

Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Beta was set to make landfall along Texas' central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday night. It was then expected to move northeastward along the coast and head into Louisiana sometime mid-week, with rainfall as its biggest threat.

National Politics

Foot Locker stores to double as voter registration sites

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The athletic retailer is joining forces with Rock the Vote to provide voter registration services. Foot Locker customers will be able to sign up to take part in the political process in the stores.

Coronavirus

Pine-Sol cleaner approved for killing coronavirus on hard surfaces

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved Pine-Sol’s original cleaner as a product that can kill coronavirus on frequently used surfaces.

Latest News

National

AP sources: Woman accused of sending ricin letter arrested

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border.

National

Nebraska man charged in protester’s death dies by suicide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Jacob Gardner, of Omaha, Nebraska, was found dead Sunday outside a medical clinic in Hillsboro, Oregon, the Hillsboro Police Department said in a news release.

National Politics

Judge agrees to delay US government restrictions on WeChat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge has approved a request from a group of U.S. WeChat users to delay looming federal government restrictions that could effectively make the popular app nearly impossible to use.

National Politics

High court front-runner hailed by right, feared by left

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM and MICHAEL BIESECKER
Amy Coney Barrett, a devout Catholic, is hailed by religious conservatives and others on the right as an ideological heir to conservative icon Antonin Scalia, the late Supreme Court justice for whom she clerked.

National Politics

Pressure mounts on GOP senators over filling Ginsburg seat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hammered President Donald Trump and leading Senate Republicans for trying to rush a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as pressure mounted on senators to support or oppose a quick vote to fill the seat.

National

Hollywood Minute: 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' score big at Emmys

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Sunday night telecast was Hollywood's first major awards show since the COVID-19 pandemic began.