Two arrested for possession of methamphetamine in Shenandoah Co.

Shawna Maria Maynard, 46, and Wesley Adam Dellinger, 46, of Timberville, Va.
Shawna Maria Maynard, 46, and Wesley Adam Dellinger, 46, of Timberville, Va.(Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — According to a Facebook post from the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, two people were allegedly arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Saturday.

Officials say Wesley Adam Dellinger, 38, of Timberville, Va. and Shawna Maria Maynard, 46, of Timberville, Va. were arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Maynard was also arrested for possession of a schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The court date for the two is set for Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. in the General District Court.

