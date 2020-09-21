Two Virginia amendments are on the November ballot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Voters will have more than just candidates for office to choose between this election. The ballot in the November election will feature two proposed state constitutional amendments.

The first amendment, if passed, would create non-partisan voting districts based on census results. It is aimed at preventing gerrymandering.

The second amendment up for vote is to exclude disabled veterans from paying personal property taxes on cars and pickup trucks.

Bekah Saxton, with CVille Dems says it’s important voters know what they’re voting on before receiving their ballot.

“It can be really hard to figure out exactly what the language is saying and so it is really important that people read up on it, make sure they understand what a yes vote would do, and what a no vote would do,” said Saxon.

The Charlottesville Voter Registration and Elections office has pamphlets with more information on each amendment available to the public.

You can also read up on the amendments on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.