USDA approves state for second round of P-EBT funds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Virginia for the second round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) funds through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020.

The funds will be released by the end of September.

Students who are learning virtually for at least five consecutive days and are eligible for free or reduced-price meals at school may qualify for P-EBT again this fall, according to Virginia Social Services.

If you have previously received P-EBT, the new funds will be automatically added to your card or you will be able to request a new card.

If you are newly eligible, a P-EBT card will be mailed to you or funds will be added to your SNAP Benefit card.

New and improved customer experience will include:

A redesigned inquiry form to expedite responses to your questions.

Automatic email responses to confirm your inquiry was received.

A new user-friendly P-EBT portal.

Virginia Social Services say more details will be forthcoming.

