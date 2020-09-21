Advertisement

Valley Honda giving back during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Carter Myers Automotive, alongside CMA’s Valley Honda, are currently taking donations to purchase gas cards to give to families who have children fighting the unimaginable fight against pediatric cancer.

The campaign is called “Fuel the Fight” and will benefit families at the UVA Children’s Hospital. Scott Simons, the general manager of Valley Honda, says he wants to help children, especially during this difficult time.

“To see a child battling cancer, as a parent of 2 children and we have 700 employees... we couldn’t imagine a child battling cancer. Most of the things we have donated to have to do with children,” said Simons.

The dealership says, for every vehicle sold during the month of September, they will also make an additional donation to the children’s hospital.

To donate, you can visit any dealership’s main reception area.

