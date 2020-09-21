Advertisement

Warner, Kaine announce more than $13.6M in funding for rail infrastructure improvement

(AP Images)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A railroad train line is getting $13.67 million in federal funding to make improvements between Charlottesville and Clifton Forge.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Monday, September 21, that funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be used to install more than 70 miles of rail and other infrastructure upgrades for the Buckingham Branch Railroad North Mountain Subdivision line. This includes upgrades to 4 grade crossings and five bridges, constructing new drain systems in the Afton tunnel liner, and improving clearances in two additional tunnels on Class III Buckingham Branch Railroad’s rail line.

The money comes from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program.

