Washington Football Team falls to Arizona in week two

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Washington Football Team fell to 1-1 Sunday after its week two loss to Arizona.

Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray was too much for Washington to handle, as he threw for 286 yards, while running for 87 yards, scoring two touchdowns.

Arizona’s 20-0 halftime lead, which was too much for Washington to overcome.

Dwayne Haskins threw for 223 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Terry McLaurin racked up 125 receiving yards, including a fourth quarter touchdown.

Washington is now tied with the Dallas Cowboys for first place in the NFC East and will visit the Cleveland Browns for a week three matchup Sunday, Sept. 27.

