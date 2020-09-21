Woman wanted in connection with reported Stuarts Draft Hwy. shooting turns self in

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE 9/21) — According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Jacqueline Ramsey turned herself in to authorities on Monday, Sept. 21.

Ramsey was processed on nine outstanding felony warrants and is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Ramsey is accused of shooting at a moving vehicle last Monday, Sept. 14.

The investigation remains ongoing.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE 9/16) — According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting investigation that occurred on Stuarts Draft Hwy. on Monday, Jacqueline Ramsey, remains at large and may be operating a silver 2010 Lincoln Navigator with an Indiana registration.

Officials say that as a result of the ongoing investigation, eight additional felony charges have been placed against Ramsey: Two additional counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, three counts of use or display of a firearm during the commission of a felony and three counts of attempted malicious wounding.

At the time of the shooting, the victim’s vehicle was occupied by three individuals, including a child under the age of 10. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on Ramsey’s whereabouts, dial 911 or contact Investigator Ron Reid of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) (ORIGINAL STORY 9/14) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman accused of shooting at a moving vehicle.

Deputies were called out to Foursquare Lane in Fishersville around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, September 13. A man told them he was heading north on on Stuarts Draft Highway when a vehicle pulled next to his and began firing. The man reportedly told deputies that the shooter also tried to ram his vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are searching for 38-year-old Jacqueline N. Ramsey. The sheriff’s office says she is wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle, and additional charges are likely.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office believes this was not a random act of violence, and that Ramsey targeted the victim.

Ramsey is considered armed and dangerous, and you are asked to call 911 if you know her whereabouts.

