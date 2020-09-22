Advertisement

18-year-old’s body recovered after crash on I-95 ramp in Richmond

Police say the body of an 18-year-old male suspect has been recovered from the James River after a crash on an I-95 ramp in Richmond.
By Victoria Doss, NBC12
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say the body of an 18-year-old male suspect has been recovered from the James River after a crash on an I-95 ramp in Richmond.

A Virginia State Trooper’s radar recorded a 2013 Honda Civic traveling at 101 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone on I-95. Police say the Honda had been reported stolen out of Richmond.

The Honda was traveling north and pulled off to the right shoulder near I-895 in response to the trooper activating his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop.

According to the investigation, as the trooper walked up to the Honda, it pulled away and sped north on I-95. A pursuit was initiated.

The Honda took Exit 69 for Bells Road in the City of Richmond. As it came through the exit ramp, the Honda crashed.

Police say five juveniles jumped out and tried to take off on foot.

One juvenile girl was caught immediately by the side of the road.

Three of the suspects, all juvenile males, jumped in the river.

According to the police, they were ordered to come out. Two of the juvenile suspects surrendered, but the third refused.

Police say they lost sight of the third juvenile male in the water.

Crews from Richmond Police, State Police, Chesterfield Police and Fire were on the scene assisting with the search. A State Police helicopter scanned the river and sonar crews were called in to search the water.

Around 5:30 a.m., police say the juveniles' body was located in the 4300 block of Deepwater Terminal Road. Police say the body is that of an 18-year-old male.

The fourth and final juvenile suspect was found in the nearby woods at approximately 6:40 a.m.

All juveniles were returned to their legal guardians.

The incident remains under investigation.

